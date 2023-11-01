CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside on the city’s Southwest Side.

The incident happened around 12:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue. Police said a man entered a vehicle that was left running and drove off in it.

According to police, a 1-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6900 block of South Maplewood with the child safely inside.

The child was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.