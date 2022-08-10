CHICAGO — A 1-year-old is safe after police say someone stole a vehicle on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon with the toddler inside.

Just before 12:50 p.m., police said a 51-year-old man in the first block of E. 23rd Street was in the roadway near his parked vehicle when an unknown car pulled up.

According to police, someone inside the vehicle exited and entered the victim’s car with the toddler inside.

The offenders drove off northbound on Wabash Avenue, police added.

Sometime later, officers recovered the stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of S. Indiana Ave.

Authorities say the toddler was unharmed.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.