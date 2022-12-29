CHICAGO — A sedan was stolen before a victim was pistol-whipped Wednesday night in Streeterville.

Just before 10 p.m., police said four men were walking toward their vehicle in a parking garage when five males approached armed with handguns.

The suspects took one of the victim’s 2014 Toyota Corolla, CPD said. All of the men’s wallets and phones were stolen.

One of the men was pistol-whipped and sustained a minor injury.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.