Calumet City man charged with attempted murder after firing at police officer

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident on Thursday where a Calumet City police officer was shot at during a traffic stop.

Alvin A. Burrage, 28, is charged with attempted murder of a police officer with additional charges currently pending.

The charges stem from a Thursday incident, when a Calumet City police officer initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue just before 4:55 p.m.

Burrage, who was driving the vehicle, stepped out and reached into the car to retrieve a handgun. As Burrage raised the firearm, the officer fired one shot, striking Burrage who fled on foot.

As the officer began to chase, Burrage fired several rounds toward the officer before getting back to his vehicle and driving away.

Calumet City police later learned Burrage was at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Indiana where he was arrested.

He was later transferred to a nearby trauma center where he is hospitalized in critical condition.

Burrage is slated to appear in bond court on Sunday afternoon at the Cook County Criminal Courts Building.