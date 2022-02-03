Calumet City man arrested after pill press, fentanyl found in residence

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A Calumet City man has been arrested on a federal drug charge after a pill press and fentanyl were seized from his suburban home.

Troy Clark, 51, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after a court-authorized search discovered distribution quantities of fentanyl and other distribution materials.

A pill press, funnel, dye pieces and metal press were all found in Clark’s residence in addition to fentanyl.

Clark was arrested on Tuesday and is due in federal court on February 8.

