CHICAGO — A Calumet City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a woman to death last month on the South Side.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, police responded to an apartment in the 11100 block of South Vernon.

A 21-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a bedroom.

At the time, police said that she was found with blunt force trauma to the head and body, but did not clarify a stabbing.

On Wednesday, Nore Fleming, 19, was arrested in the 0-100 block of 156th Street in Calumet City. He was charged with first-degree murder, murder, armed robbery and concealing a homicide.

Fleming is due in bond court on Friday.