Calls to release police body cam video after fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Little Village

CHICAGO — A suspect fatally shot this week by Chicago police in what the department called an “armed confrontation” was identified Thursday as a 13-year-old.

CPD Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are calling for release of body cam video of the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo in Little Village.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer or officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty for 30 days, both of which are routine in police shootings.

COPA said the shooting was captured by a police body camera, but they are prohibited by law from releasing the video “absent the issuance of a court order” because the teen who was shot was a minor.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue. Police said 10th District officers arrived to the scene and saw two males in a nearby alley. Police say Toledo fled from the officers.

According to police, a foot pursuit ensued which resulted in a confrontation in the alley of the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue. The officer fired his weapon striking Toledo in the chest, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old who was with Toledo was arrested, according to police.

Arrested 21 year old with Toledo

In a lengthy statement, Supt. Brown called the shooting a tragedy and adamantly called for release of all video.

Mayor Lightfoot says as the mother of a 13-year-old, she can only imagine the incredible pain the boy’s parents are experiencing. She called for video to be released to Toledo’s family then the public.

COPA says it’s researching all legal avenues. Agency policy is to release all video within 60 days.