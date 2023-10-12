CHICAGO — A restaurant was burglarized in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

The incident happened at Cafe Tola around 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee.

Surveillance video from the restaurant captures the offender breaking the front door and stealing a register.

Police said the offender then fled on foot in an unknown direction. It is unknown how much money was inside the register.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.