CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning to businesses on the South Side after a string of burglaries over the past two weeks.

According to Chicago police, seven businesses were burglarized in the city’s Englewood neighborhood between Sept. 17 and Sept. 29.

Police say in each instance, between two and six men were able to gain entry to the businesses through the front door, rear door or roof before stealing property from inside.

Officers say the men are believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age and all were wearing black clothing during the burglaries.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the burglaries that took place in Englewood between 9/17/23 and 9/29/23

6100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2:25 a.m.

6900 block of South Ashland Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 12:30 p.m.

1500 block of West Marquette Road on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 4:45 a.m.

6700 block of South Racine Avenue on Friday, Sept. 22, at 12 a.m.

7400 block of South Racine Avenue on Monday, Sept. 25 at 5:23 a.m.

6500 block of South Ashland Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 4:06 a.m.

1500 block of West Marquette Road on Friday, Sept. 29, between 2 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

Police advise businesses to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and to report any suspicious activity. Police say businesses should keep doors and windows secured and advise owners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors or locks.

According to officers, anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, businesses should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the early-morning burglaries is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.