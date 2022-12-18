CHICAGO — Numerous businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning in Chicago by a group of people who smashed through the front doors.

Chicago police said the burglaries happened at the following locations:

2:53 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 47th Street

3:05 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Halsted Street

3:50 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue

1:06 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 47th Street

2:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West 47th Street

3:55 a.m. in the 900 block of West 35th Place

According to a business alert from Chicago police, a Dodge Durango with a rear license plate of CL 16361 with three people inside is possibly connected to at least one of the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

To stay safe, Chicago police recommend the following:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity right away

Make sure windows and doors are secured

Repair broken windows, doors and or locks immediately

Save and make a copy of the surveillance video for detectives

If you’re a victim, don’t touch anything and call police right away

Get contact information if a possible witness approaches you