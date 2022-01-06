Burglars loot Magnificent Mile Burberry store twice in 3 days

CHICAGO — For the second time this week, burglars broke into the Burberry boutique store on the Magnificent Mile and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

According to police, the heist occurred just before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of N. Michigan Ave.

Authorities say about six suspects, two with firearms, pried open the door to the store. Upon entry, the thieves grabbed several articles of high-end clothing before leaving the scene in a pickup truck.

No one was reported injured.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, police say five suspects burglarized the store by breaking in and grabbing merchandise before getting away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or leave an anonymous tip with CPD.