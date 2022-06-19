Police say suspects ask victims about home repairs, water problems in Jefferson Park, Portage Park burglaries

CHICAGO — Police are warning residents after a series of burglaries on Chicago’s Northwest Side targeting elderly people.

Police said in the last few weeks, several incidents have been reported Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods in which a man approaches an elderly person and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water.

Police said that while the victim is distracted, another man enters the home and takes money and jewelry.

Police described one of the men as Hispanic 5 feet 4 inches 150-160lbs and between 30-40 years old. The second man is described as White, 5 feet 8 inches, 200lbs and between 48-55 years old

They have been traveling in a gray SUV

The first incident was reported on May 28 in the 8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue around 4 p.m.

Other locations are:

5000 block of West Sunnyside Ave. on May 31 at 12:00 pm

5300 block of West Berenice Ave. on June 2 at 3:30 pm

5800 block of West Foster Ave. on June 9 at 3 pm

5700 block of North Merrimac Ave. on June 9 at 6:30 pm

5200 block of West Dakin Ave. on June 13 at 4:20 pm

4300 block of North Narragansett Ave. on June 15 at 3 p.m.

6000 block of West School St. on June 18 at 2:20 pm

Police advise residents to make sure all doors are locked to your home and ensure any security cameras are working. Police say to call 911 immediately if you are approached and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-7394