Bullet goes through woman’s nose after Albany Park shooting: police

CHICAGO — A bullet went through a 27-year-old woman’s nose after shots were fired in Albany Park, according to police.

Chicago police said the woman was driving on the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday when she heard gunshots and was then in pain. A shot went through the driver’s side window and through the woman’s nose, police said.

The woman drove herself to Swedish Covenant in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.