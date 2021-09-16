Bridgeport woman charged with carjacking 22-year-old man

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A Bridgeport woman was charged with carjacking a man in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Ellen San, 32, was arrested Tuesday after she was identified as one of the offenders who took a 22-year-old man’s car by force on the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road on Sunday. Police said a 36-year-old man’s belongings were also stolen in the incident.

San was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and misdemeanor theft.

San is due in court Thursday.  

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News