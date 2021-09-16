Bridgeport woman charged with carjacking 22-year-old man

CHICAGO — A Bridgeport woman was charged with carjacking a man in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Ellen San, 32, was arrested Tuesday after she was identified as one of the offenders who took a 22-year-old man’s car by force on the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road on Sunday. Police said a 36-year-old man’s belongings were also stolen in the incident.

San was charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and misdemeanor theft.

San is due in court Thursday.

No further information was provided.