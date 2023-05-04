CHICAGO — Two 13-year-olds face multiple felonies for robbing and stealing a 60-year-old man’s car on the city’s South Side Wednesday.

According to police, both teens will be facing two felonies of aggravated vehicular hijacking and robbery of victim over 60 years old.

Police said the boys were arrested in the 300 block of East 84th Street after they were identified as the teens who robbed a 60-year-old man and took his vehicle by force in the 8500 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The boys were placed into custody and charged accordingly.