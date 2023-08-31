CHICAGO — A child was among two people injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.

The 4-year-old boy and a man, 22, were inside a car near 65th Place and Blackstone Avenue when they were shot.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were canvassing the area. They appeared to be focused on a gray Hyundai sedan.

The boy was shot in the groin and tactical officers, wearing plain clothes, pulled the boy from the car and rushed him to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The man was shot in the chest, according to police, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.