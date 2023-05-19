CHICAGO — A boy was injured and several businesses, including an apartment were damaged after a shootout in Irving Park early Friday morning.

According to police, a black Infiniti truck and red sedan were driving westbound near the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road around 3:05 a.m. when an anonymous witness said people in the vehicles began firing shots at one another.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital by the red sedan with a graze wound to the head. He is listed in good condition.

Police say the boy refused to answer questions.

A neighbor described the shots going through his window.

“I heard gunshots and ran to my daughter’s room and while I’m running, the shots go through my window.”

No one is in custody but police are investigating the incident.