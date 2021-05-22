Boy found shot to death near Joliet laundromat

JOLIET, Ill. — A boy was found dead with several gunshot wounds near a Joliet laundromat early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the Blue Kangaroo laundromat at 606 East Cass Street just before 4:55 a.m. to assist an ambulance with a report of an injured victim behind the business.

Upon arrival, officers found a boy of an unknown age who was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy appeared to have gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, according to police.

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information is asked to contact Joliet police or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734