CHICAGO — A 5-year-old boy has died just five days after a drive-by shooting in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Devin McGregors was shot in the head while riding in a car with his parents in the 7600 block of North Paulina. Devin’s father was shot in the left hand and shoulder, police said.

Police say the boy’s father was likely the target, but a motive has not been released.

No one is in custody. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.