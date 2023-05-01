CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the face while inside a home in the Calumet Heights neighborhood last weekend.

The medical examiner has identified the boy as Laroyce Bolden.

Police said the boy was shot inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue on April 22. He was initially transported to Jackson Park Hospital, then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy was injured around 3:40 p.m. when he was shot in the face while he was inside a home in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

The boy was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and eventually was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation, police said.