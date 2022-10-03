CHICAGO — Children were among the victims of gun violence in Chicago over the weekend.

According to police, 34 people were shot, five fatally between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Monday. Among the victims, a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed and a 7-year-old boy who remains hospitalized.

Police said Mateo Zastro, 3, was sitting in the back seat of a car while his mother was driving on the 4400 block of West Marquette Road around 8:40 p.m. Friday, when someone inside a red sedan fired shots into the vehicle.

Mateo was shot in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Three other children were inside the vehicle but were not injured in the shooting.

No one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. A $7,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

In another shooting involving a child, police said a 7-year-old boy was inside a vehicle with someone on the 10800 block of South State Street around 11:22 a.m. Sunday, when they noticed an offender breaking into their vehicle that was parked on the street.

The person who was with the boy confronted the offender, who then pulled out a rifle and opened fire — striking the boy in his left thigh.

Family took the boy to Roseland Hospital, where he was then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police were able to locate the gunman and take them into custody.