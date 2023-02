CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right ankle in Garfield Park early Monday morning.

According to police, the boy was in the parking lot of a restaurant near the 3800 block of West Harrison Street around 2:38 a.m. when another man fired shots.

Police say he was dropped off at Rush Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right ankle.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.