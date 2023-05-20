CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a boy on the city’s Northwest side early Saturday morning.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy was walking outside near the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road in Hermosa around 3:37 a.m. when a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt fired shots at him.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead shortly after.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the incident.