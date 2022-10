Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the passenger seat of a car in Near South Side Saturday night.

The boy was found in a car located in an alley at the1900 block of South State Street around 7:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene and no one is in custody. Police are still investigating.