Boy, 17, fatally shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Drake in Little Village. The 17-year-old was walking down the street with a female when someone opened fire, striking him in the head.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said the female witnessed a small white vehicle flee the scene immediately following the shots.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.