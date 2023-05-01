CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection to multiple armed robberies on the South Side over the past two weeks.

Police say the boy faces three felonies of armed robbery with firearm.

He was arrested Sunday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue and was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6800 block of South Ada Street on April 20.

The boy is also charged in connection with a robbery of a 31-year-old man in the 6700 block of South Bishop Street on April 8.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly.