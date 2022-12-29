CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is facing felony charges for robbing two individuals and attempting a third in the city’s Humbolt Park neighborhood Wednesday.

According to a press release, he is facing two felony counts of robbery, armed with firearm, another felony count of attempted robbery, armed with firearm and another misdemeanor count as criminal trespass to vehicle and physical control.

Police arrested the boy in the 900 block of North Monticello Avenue Wednesday and was positively identified as the person who, moments earlier, robbed a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and attempted to rob a 46-year-old woman while armed with a firearm in the 3800 block of West Cortland Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.