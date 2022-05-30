A person of interest is in police custody

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in South Shore.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of S. Merrill on the report of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old boy inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the neck and buttocks. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have a person of interest in custody.

According to police, both the victim and offender knew each other.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.