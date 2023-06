CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the knee in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood overnight.

According to police, the boy was walking on the sidewalk near the 6100 block of South Kedzie Avene around 2:40 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

Police said a black sedan was seen speeding away northbound. The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right knee and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.