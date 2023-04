CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Roseland neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to police, the boy was found injured in the 110 block of West 92nd Street with a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was transported to Little Company of Mary and is listed in good condition.

Police said the boy relayed that he was shot by an unidentified individual travelling in a black sedan.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.