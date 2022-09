CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The boy was walking on the 4800 block of South Honore Street at 2:20 a.m. when a blue mini van approached and a man in the car fired shots.

The boy fled westbound on 49th street.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition and sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his face.

No one is currently in custody and police are still investigating.