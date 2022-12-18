CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning.

Chicago police reported the boy hearing multiple shots at the 100 block of West Cermak Road around 4:52 a.m. and was unable to provide further details.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Police said there was a possible description of the man responsible for the shooting provided by a witness. Police officers located a man matching the description and recovered a handgun.

The man was placed into custody and police are investigating the incident.