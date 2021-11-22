Boy, 16, charged in West Elsdon fatal shooting of 18-year-old

CHICAGO – Chicago police have charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Azul de la Garza in Chicago’s West Elsdon neighborhood.

The teen is accused of shooting Azul de la Garza on Sept. 25 in the 5400 block of South Avers Street.

According to police, officers arrested the juvenile on Monday. The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder.

Last month, police released video of a trio of teens wanted in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police gave no additional details.