CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy will be facing 13 felony charges in connection to a shooting that left three officers injured, a police report said.

According to police, the boy will be facing six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, three felony counts of aggravated discharged of firearm, three more felony counts of aggravated discharge of firearm at peace officer and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of weapon under the age of 21.

Police said that he was arrested Thursday evening in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue around 8:32 p.m. and was identified as the person who minutes earlier fired shots in the direction of Chicago police officers in the 4200 block of South Wells Street.

Pierre Johnson, 14, was fatally shot in the chest in the shooting and four others were also injured in the incident, including the alleged suspect, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 19-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three police officers were also injured and hospitalized.

Police reported that he fled but was placed into custody a short time after. He was charged accordingly and there is no other information provided on the incident.