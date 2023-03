A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while inside a vehicle on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of North Broadway in Edgewater. Police said the teen was inside a vehicle when a SUV stopped near him and someone inside began to fire shots.

The 15-year-old was shot in the hand and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.