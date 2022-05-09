CHICAGO — A shooting in Chicago’s Cragin neighborhood left a 15-year-old boy wounded, police said Monday.

Around 4 p.m., authorities responded to the 5300 block of W. School following reports of gunfire.

Police learned that a vehicle pulled up alongside the boy and someone from inside exited the car and opened fire.

The boy was shot in the back.

First responders transported the victim to Lurie Children’s Hospital initially in good condition.

No suspect is in custody and area detectives are investigating.