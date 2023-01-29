CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot in the hand in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the boy was sitting on the passenger’s side in a car at the 100 block of West 127th Street on Saturday around 1:48 a.m. when someone in a grey sedan fired shots.

Police say the boy was driven to Roseland Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.