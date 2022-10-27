CHICAGO — A teenager was fatally shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side Wednesday night.

The 15-year-old boy was walking outside near the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:42 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified person travelling in a white Jeep.

The teen was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the torso.

He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one custody and police are still investigating the incident.