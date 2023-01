CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot at a gas station on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 7900 block of South LaFayette. The teen was at a gas station when shots were fired and he was struck in the buttocks.

The 15-year-old was transported in serious condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.