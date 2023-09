CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city’s Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday on the 10100 block of South LaSalle Street, when the teen heard shots and felt pain.

According to police, the boy was shot in the left elbow and left buttock and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.