CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is dead and another 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Garfield Park Friday afternoon.

According to police, shots were fired near the 100 block of South Homan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. and the 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the 14-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both boys were transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.