CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is in fair condition after he was shot in Roseland early Friday morning.

According to police, the boy was walking near the 100 block of West 111th Street around 5:06 a.m. when someone in an unknown vehicle opened fire.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and abdomen and was dropped off at Roseland Hospital before being transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. He is in fair condition.

There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody at this time. Police are investigating the incident.