CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning.

Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified individual was shooting from a black SUV and fled the scene.

There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.