CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple felonies after a man was robbed and shot in the leg on the city’s South Side in February.

The 15-year-old boy is facing three felonies of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and robbery with firearm.

According to police, the boy was arrested in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue Wednesday and positively identified as one of the individuals who robbed a 32-year-old man at gunpoint in the 10900 block of South Vernon Avenue before opening fire and shooting him in the leg.

Police say the boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

There is no additional information at this time.