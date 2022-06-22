CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan fired shots, striking the teen in the chest, armpit and left leg.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call Chicago police.