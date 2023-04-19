CHICAGO — Chicago police say the person who allegedly attacked and later stole a man’s vehicle at a gas station on the city’s West Side is a 15-year-old boy.

Authorities announced charges against the juvenile on Wednesday, which include felony counts of carjacking, aggravated battery robbery and vehicle theft.

WGN News reported Tuesday that the incident in the 1600 block of N. Western happened at a moment’s notice at a gas station in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Moments after the owner of a Honda CRV exited his vehicle and walked into the convenience store, someone tried to jump in the SUV and take off. Noticing this, the SUV owner runs outside and pulls the man out of the vehicle.

According to police, a second suspect intervened, assaulting the owner of the Honda before making off with his vehicle.

The victim was hurt but refused medical treatment. Police recovered the stolen Honda several blocks away not long after.

Police also linked the 15-year-old to a carjacking and robbery of a 63-year-old man in the 500 block of N. Hoyne.