CHICGAO — Officers responded to an alert of a 14-year-old boy shot in the head.

Police said the boy was found in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Avenue around 5:53 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to the head.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is recoverd.