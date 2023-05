CHICAGO — A death investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was found dead inside a home on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police said the boy was found unresponsive in a residents in the 2800 block of North Austin Avenue Tuesday afternoon. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner has identified him as Ernesto Rodriguez. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

No further details have been provided. A death investigation is underway.