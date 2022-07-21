CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue minivan flee the scene. According to police, a weapon was recovered on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.