CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is critically injured after being shot on the city’s South Side.

Police said the boy was walking outside around 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West 46th Street, when he was approached by a man and shot multiple times.

The boy sustained two gunshot wounds to the leg and one gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.